Human remains found in Gallatin County
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials have reported the positive identification of human remains found on Tuesday in rural Gallatin County. In an autopsy on Wednesday, the remains were positively identified as 32-year-old Chase Mitchell, of Eldorado, IL. Mitchell was reported missing to the Eldorado Police Department by his family on May 5th. An extensive, multi-agency search for Mitchell has been ongoing since he was reported missing. As a result of this effort, information was developed which led investigators to a rural location in Gallatin County where suspected human remains were recovered. The homicide investigation continues and no additional information is being released at this time.