Missouri will be allowed to fully reopen for business on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Missouri will be allowed to fully reopen for business. During a press conference, Governor Parson says all statewide social distancing restrictions will be lifted, but local leaders can still adopt their own policies to help fight the coronavirus.

The state will release recommendations in the next few days for long-term care places, including nursing and assisted living centers. Parson says the coronavirus is not gone and advises Missourians to maintain social distance, use proper hygiene, and avoid large, congested crowds.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!