Van Buren man facing murder charge in relation to December death
A man from Van Buren is facing a murder charge in relation to a death case last year. The Van Buren Police Department reports that 27-year-old Dakota Taylor faces a charge on second degree murder, as well as armed criminal action. These charges stem from an incident in December of 2019, where authorities responded to a call at the home of 58-year-old Kathryn Hall, who was found with multiple blunt-force injuries and a non-fatal stab wound. At the time, Taylor reported that he had been in an altercation with his mother, where she came at him with a knife, before Taylor struck her in the head with a baseball bat. Taylor is currently being held in custody, and no date has been set for his next court appearance.