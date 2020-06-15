6-12-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

On Friday, Southern Seven Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the region. There was 1 new recovered case. The individual is from Johnson County. S7HD reported a total of 268 cases, 157 recoveries, and 15 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed, as of Friday, within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 16 (12 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 15 (11 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 62 (33 recoveries)

Union: 166 (92 recoveries, 15 deaths)

