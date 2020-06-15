ISP arrest 3 in connection to body found in Gallatin County

On Friday, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials arrested 3 people for the Concealment of a Homicidal Death. The arrests occurred following the positive identification of human remains found last Tuesday in rural Gallatin County. The remains were identified on Wednesday as 32-year-old Chase Mitchell, of Eldorado, IL. Mitchell was reported missing to the Eldorado Police Department by his family on May 5th. Charging documents allege 42-year-old Troy Gwaltney, 30-year-old Richard Emerson, and 22-year-old Toria Emerson, all of Eldorado, IL, concealed the death of Mitchell by transporting his body for the purpose of disposing of it, knowing he died by homicidal means. A bond hearing has been set for today in Saline County, and all three are being held at the Saline County Jail.

Troy Gwaltney

Richard Emerson

Toria Emerson