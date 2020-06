About half of the state’s coronavirus relief funding has been given out, while the state tries to match federal guidelines to state needs. That is why U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says another congressional stimulus package is likely to happen, but not immediately.

Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday that without that federal funding, there will be more cutbacks heading into July 1.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!