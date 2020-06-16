6-15-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update
Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 1 new confirmed case of COVID19 in the county. There are 109 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases. They also reported 5 new recoveries. This brings the total to 138 cases with 97 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 38 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 59 are in the City of Cape, and 41 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 58 are from close-contact to a known case, and 43 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php
Bollinger – 10 (6 recoveries)
Perry – 85 (65 recoveries)
- 1 new case
- 7 new recoveries
Scott – 139 (89 recoveries, 11 deaths)
- 7 new cases
Stoddard – 117 (73 recoveries, 8 deaths)
- 3 new cases
- 4 new recoveries