Mistaken identity of a child at Capaha

A earlier today a father couldn’t find his daughter at Capaha Park where they had been playing. He saw another man carrying a girl who didn’t want to leave into his truck and was afraid his daughter was being taken. Police pulled over the truck to investigate. Sgt. Joey Hann confirms it was a case of mistaken identity, the girl in the truck was the daughter of the man driving. Cape PD was able to reunite the father with his daughter. She was still at Capaha Park, playing out of his line of sight.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!