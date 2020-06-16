Public Health Officials Announce 473 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease 6-15-2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 473 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 5 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 133,016 cases, including 6,326 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,627 specimens for a total of 1,209,612. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 8–June 14 is 3%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

