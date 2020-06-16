Sikeston man faces drug trafficking charge

A Sikeston man was arrested and charged yesterday with first degree drug trafficking following a joint investigation that resulted in the location of meth valued at $185,000. Members of Sikeston Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Administration served a search warrant early yesterday at an apartment on N. Stoddard Street in reference trafficking narcotics. Police discovered just over 4 pounds of meth in the home. 33-year-old Dominique Tipler was taken into custody and is being held without bond until his court appearance.

