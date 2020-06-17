6-16-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new death of COVID19 in the region. The individual was a female in her 90’s from Union County. They have also confirmed 1 new case of COVID-19. The individual is a female in her 60’s from Pulaski County. There are no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 276 cases, 172 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 16 (12 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 20 (11 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 63 (48 recoveries)

  • 1 new case
    • One female 60’s

Union: 168 (92 recoveries, 16 deaths)

  • 1 new death
    • One female 90’s

