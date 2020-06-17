6-16-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new death of COVID19 in the region. The individual was a female in her 90’s from Union County. They have also confirmed 1 new case of COVID-19. The individual is a female in her 60’s from Pulaski County. There are no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 276 cases, 172 recoveries, and 16 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 16 (12 recoveries)
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 20 (11 recoveries)
Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 63 (48 recoveries)
- 1 new case
- One female 60’s
Union: 168 (92 recoveries, 16 deaths)
- 1 new death
- One female 90’s