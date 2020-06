An Illinois man was killed after crashing in Cape Girardeau County Monday morning. 58-year-old Michael Reis, of Herrin, was travelling on Route N, 7 miles northwest of Delta, when he ran off the left side of the road. He hit several trees before coming to a stop. Reis was pronounced dead at the scene.

