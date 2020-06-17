Unemployed Missourians wanting jobless benefits will be required to do work searches again soon

Beginning the week of July 5, Missourians wishing to continue getting unemployment benefits, including a $600 federal supplement available through July 25, will be required to do work searches. The condition had been lifted for those who had filed a coronavirus-related unemployment claim. During a press conference yesterday, Missouri Labor Department Director Anna Hui says all individuals seeking jobless aid must complete three work searches per week.

Workers with an employer-submitted recall date, in approved training, and those employees on the Shared Work program will be exempt from the requirement. Union members with a hiring or referral hall may contact their hall three times per week or attend training for the required number of work search activities.

