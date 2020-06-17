Wednesday, June 17th, 2020
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Well, that’s awkward. An upstart Brooklyn Assembly candidate once mooned a couple who was having sex — and then blogged about it.
Emily Gallagher, who is mounting a primary challenge against Democratic Assemblyman Joe Lentol, recounted the strange escapade in a 2003 “Live-Journal” post back when she was a 19-year-old student at Ithaca College in upstate New York.
According to the post, Gallagher was visiting friends in Syracuse when she spotted a couple doing the dirty through a window and stopped to watch. When the pair realized they had an audience, Gallagher decided to moon them.
The 36-year-old community activist’s other past posts reveal similarly sophomoric behavior. In a separate entry, strewn with misspellings, Gallagher recalls throwing a “homeless party” with some friends in which she dressed up like a hobo and passed around wine concealed in a paper bag.