The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred on Daisy Drive in Fenton. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult was 80-year-old Brian Speicher. He has Dementia, Hypertension, and Tremors. He was found safe at a hospital.

