Missouri Releases $15 Million in Additional Funding for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance (LIHEAP)
The state Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced an additional $15-million in funding for the low-income home energy assistance program (LIHEAP). DSS Acting Director Jennifer Tidball tells Capitol reporters that the program assists low-income Missourians with payments for their summer cooling bills through September.
Tidball emphasizes that dangerously high temperatures can make homes unsafe. To be eligible for LIHEAP, low-income Missourians must have $3 thousand or less in bank and retirement accounts and have a household income of 135% or less of the federal poverty level. About 115-thousand Missouri households received LIHEAP assistance in the fiscal year 2019.