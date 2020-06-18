Thursday, June 18th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Turns out there are laws when throwing White Claws. In an attempt to avoid arrest, a Nebraska suspect tossed a can of the popular hard seltzer at cops who sought to collar him for pulling a knife on a hotel employee.

According to police, 36-year-old Matthew Stinson had threatened to “kill multiple times” while in the lobby of the Luxury Inn in Lincoln. Stinson, who was holding a knife, allegedly threatened to murder a clerk at the hotel where he had been staying.

By the time Lincoln Police Department officers arrived at the hotel, Stinson had fled the area. When Stinson was located about six hours later, he became “agitated” and threw a can of White Claw at police “and took off running.”

The spiked sparkling water, however, missed its targets and Stinson was apprehended after a short foot chase. He was charged with resisting arrest, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and making terroristic threats.

