$3.7 Million for Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority COVID-19 Response in Missouri

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded a $3.7 million grant to the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27, 2020. CGCTA will use the grant funding to support its bus transit and demand-response transportation service, including preventative maintenance, during the COVID-19 public health emergency. In addition to the CARES Act funding, FTA has issued a Safety Advisory with recommended actions for transit agencies to reduce the risk of Coronavirus (COVID-19) among transit employees and passengers. Transit agencies should follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommendations for the spread of COVID-19, which include face coverings, social distancing, frequent hand washing, facility and vehicle cleaning, and other measures to the maximum extent practicable.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!