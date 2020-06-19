6-18-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported no new cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 112 confirmed cases and 29 probable cases. This brings the total to 141 cases with 102 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 39 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 61 are in the City of Cape, and 41 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 59 are from close-contact to a known case, and 45 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 11 (8 recoveries)

1 new recovery

Perry – 85 (66 recoveries)

Scott – 147 (99 recoveries, 11 deaths)

2 new cases

Stoddard – 122 (78 recoveries, 8 deaths)

1 new case

2 new recovery

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!