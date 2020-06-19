Fatal crash in Dunklin County

Last night there was a fatal car accident on US 412 in Dunklin County, 5 miles east of Kennett. 23-year-old Ajaysia Pulliam, of Kennett, was driving on US 412 when she hit an animal in the road. She ran off the road and overturned, ejecting her passenger 22-year-old Antonia Mitchell, of Blue Springs. Pulliam was wearing a seatbelt, but Mitchell was not. Pulliam was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, TN for serious injuries. Mitchell was flown to Great River Medical Center in Blytheville, AR, where she later died from her injuries.

