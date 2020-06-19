Kent Library at Southeast offering curbside pickup

Kent Library at Southeast Missouri State University is offering curbside pickup for students to access library resources. The university’s website says students may fill out an online form to request books or DVDs, and will reserve a time to pick up the materials. Students will need to show a Southeast ID or other photo ID at pickup. For more information, contact the library’s circulation desk at (573) 651-2232 or visit https://library.semo.edu/about-us/news-and-events/curbside-pickup-service.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!