State Agriculture Director Chris Chinn says the state fair will take place in Missouri this August with only one major change from last year.

Chinn says the fair is critical in supporting the future of agriculture. The fair will have more hand sanitizer stations and will step-up its cleaning efforts. Governor Parson says they will host the Governor’s Ham Breakfast. More than 337,000 people attended the 2019 state fair.

