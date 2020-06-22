6-19-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 in the region. One is from Alexander County and 8 are from Union County. There were 2 new recovered cases. One is from Alexander County and one is from Union County. S7HD reported a total of 288 cases, 175 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 18 (14 recoveries)

1 new case Female 30’s

1 new recovery

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 20 (11 recoveries)

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 65 (48 recoveries)

Union: 176 (93 recoveries, 18 deaths)

8 new cases One male 20’s, one female 40’s, one male 50’s, one female 50’s, one male 60’s, one male 70’s, one female 70’s, one male 80’s

1 new recovery

