Missouri has received a nearly $2.3 million federal grant to help with crisis counseling during the coronavirus pandemic. State Department of Mental Health Director Mark Stringer says every Missourian can access the “Show Me Hope” program at no charge.

The Show Me Hope line is listed on the department’s website, along with other helpful information.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!