Weekend Cape County COVID19 Update

Over the weekend, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 8 new confirmed cases and 1 new probable case of COVID19 in the county. There are 120 confirmed cases and 30 probable cases. They also reported 2 new recoveries. This brings the total to 150 cases with 104 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 41 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 69 are in the City of Cape, and 40 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 65 are from close-contact to a known case, and 47 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 12 (8 recoveries)

1 new case

Perry – 103 (67 recoveries)

18 new cases

1 new recovery

Scott – 149 (99 recoveries, 11 deaths)

2 new cases

Stoddard – 123 (78 recoveries, 8 deaths)

1 new case

6 new recoveries

