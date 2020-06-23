6-22-2020 Cape County COVID19 Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 1 new confirmed case and 4 new probable cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 121 confirmed cases and 34 probable cases. They also reported 11 new recoveries. This brings the total to 155 cases with 115 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 42 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 71 are in the City of Cape, and 42 are in Jackson. 8 of the cases are travel-related, 66 are from close-contact to a known case, and 47 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 12 (8 recoveries)

Perry – 110 (69 recoveries)

7 new cases

2 new recoveries

Scott – 153 (105 recoveries, 11 deaths)

4 new cases

6 new recoveries

Stoddard – 125 (92 recoveries, 8 deaths)

2 new cases

14 new recoveries

