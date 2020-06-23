Public Health Officials Announce 462 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease June 22, 2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported yesterday 462 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 26 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County – 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 4 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County – 1 female 100+

Kane County – 1 male 50s

Lee County – 1 female 60s

Madison County – 1 female 60s

St. Clair County – 1 male 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 137,224 cases, including 6,671 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,219 specimens for a total of 1,379,003. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 15–June 21 is 2%.

