6-23-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new case of COVID-19 in the region. The individual is a female in her 30’s from Alexander County. They also reported 6 new recovered cases. All are in Johnson County. S7HD reported a total of 292 cases, 181 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 20 (13 recoveries)

1 new case female 30’s



Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 20 (17 recoveries)

6 new recoveries

Massac: 7 (7 recoveries)

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 67 (49 recoveries)

Union: 176 (93 recoveries, 18 deaths)

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!