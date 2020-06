Governor Mike Parson says he did not pay attention to President Trump’s remarks that he wanted COVID-19 testing slowed. Parson says testing is the key to the state’s reopening.

State Health Director Randall Williams agrees and says he is relying on the help of the meatpacking plants to do more testing in the Southwest part of the state where there is an outbreak.

