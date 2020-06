Come one, Come all to the Splashin’ For St. Jude after-hours party at Cape Splash! It’s going down on Saturday July 11th from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM!

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, so come out and show your support for the kids of St. Jude while having fun at the water park! The rain date is Friday July 17th (same time) if needed.

It’s all brought to you by Cape Parks & Recreation Department & River Radio!

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!