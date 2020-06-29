6-26-2020 COVID-19 Update for the Southern Seven Region

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 1 new death in the region. The individual was a female in her 70’s from Union County. They also confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19. One was a female in her 20s from Massac County, one was a female in her 20s and another in her 30s from Union County. There were no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 296 cases, 197 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 20 (13 recoveries)

Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)

Johnson: 20 (17 recoveries)

Massac: 9 (7 recoveries)

  • 1 new case: female 20’s

Pope: 1 (1 recovery)

Pulaski: 67 (49 recoveries)

Union: 178 (109 recoveries, 19 deaths)

  • 2 new cases: One female 20’s, one female 30’s
  • 1 death: female 70’s

