Cape Girardeau police investigate shooting in 300 block of South Benton Street

At least one person was injured as the result of a shooting Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Members of the Cape Girardeau police and fire departments were seen treating an adult male victim in front of a residence in the 300 block of South Benton Street for an apparent gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to a hospital, and police placed caution tape around the block as they investigated the scene. Police canvassed the area conducting interviews with nearby residents, and multiple items were collected from the scene, including at least one shell casing. Police have not released details about the victim’s status or any possible suspect information at this time. Learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

