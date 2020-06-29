MoDOT Director McKenna Outlines Challenges the Agency is Facing Because of Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted senior leaders at the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to take pay cuts, and the agency has also reduced discretionary purchases for non-construction activities. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna testified that the pandemic has had a multi-million dollar impact on his agency.
That’s a 32-hour workweek. McKenna says MoDOT placed an executive review on all new hiring in March. He testified before a legislative committee.