Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Friday Night Concert Update

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announce that due to unforeseen circumstances ZZ Top will be unable to attend this year’s Rodeo. Rodeo fans who have purchased Friday night tickets should hold on to their tickets, as they are still valid for the Friday night Rodeo contest, bullfighting and the new headlining act to be announced soon.

“Our focus has and always will remain on preserving the 68-year tradition and supporting the community through the revenue generated from the event. With the continued support of our Rodeo fans, we’re able to make a profound impact on so many people’s lives through donations to local nonprofits. For that reason, we encourage people to come out, show your community support and enjoy the event,” said Rodeo Chairman, Travis Deere.

This year’s Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is expected to draw a substantial number of contestants and Friday night will feature the final rounds of bullfighting, one of Rodeo’s most popular events.

“Rest assured, we are working hard to find a new headlining act to follow Friday night’s Rodeo,” said Deere. “As soon as we have more information we’ll update our fans through our website and social media pages.”

The Rodeo maintains a strict no refund policy. Deere says, “Once we have determined our new headlining act for Friday, we will revisit our policy and make necessary adjustments if needed. Until then, we will not be issuing refunds.”

Tickets are still on sale for all four nights and can be purchased online at SikestonRodeo.com, over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL or in person at the Rodeo box office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!