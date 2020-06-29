Sikeston man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend; charge filed

A Sikeston man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly striking his pregnant girlfriend in the face. Just before 10:30 a.m. on June 19th, an officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety was dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of William Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the 18-year-old female who said she and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Mickeal McCray, had gotten into an argument because she found out he was cheating on her. The woman, who is four months pregnant, said she went to approach McCray about the situation, and he allegedly became argumentative. She said McCray snatched a cell phone from her hands and then allegedly punched her in the right side of the face twice with a closed fist. The officer said the woman’s right eye appeared to have some swelling around it. McCray told the officer that he didn’t hit her. McCray was charged through the Scott County Court with second-degree domestic assault. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

