There were 9 nominations for this year’s Spirit of America award. The individuals nominated were Jim Riley, Seth Hudson, Kenneth Martin, David Cantrell, Kenneth Haas, Maryann Gudermuth, Tamara Buck, Russell Grammar, and Derick Charles. Out of those nominations David Cantrell was named the 2020 Spirit of America award recipient. Learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

