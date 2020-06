The Cape Girardeau Police Department has found a senior that was reported missing. Early this morning around 3:30 AM, 76-year-old Clara Davis walked away from her residence in the 1800 block of Meyer drive in Cape Girardeau. She was diagnosed with dementia. Officers and family have been searching for Davis for several hours and were able to locate her around 7 a.m. She is safe and has been reunited with her family.

