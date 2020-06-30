MO education commissioner says closing schools was necessary but kids suffer serious consequences

State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven says closing schools was necessary in mid-March to help fight the coronavirus. But she says there are several “serious consequences” that can come from students not attending school in person.

A task force is working to develop tools to help schools identify gaps in student learning, both academically and in social-emotional development. Once identified, Vandeven says targeted supports and interventions can be provided to get students up to speed.

