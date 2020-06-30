Tuesday, June 30th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An Oregon man was briefly jailed for contempt after he refused to wear a mask and walked out of the courtroom where he was scheduled to appear for a harassment charge and a traffic violation. John Kulbeth was anxious to get his court appearance completed last Wednesday.

He arrived for municipal court in Sweet Home, Oregon, an hour earlier than his scheduled 10:00 a.m. appearance. A court clerk advised him to put on a face mask, he declined and stood in the back of the courtroom with his 6-year-old daughter, Baylee, far away from everyone else.

Kulbeth told the judge he would leave, took his daughter’s hand, and walked to the parking lot. Sweet Home Police Chief Jeff Lynn approached Kulbeth and told him the judge had ordered a warrant for his arrest. Kulbeth was not arrested for refusing to wear a mask, but because he left the courtroom without his case being completed.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!