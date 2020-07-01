6-30-2020 Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 10 new cases of COVID19 in the county. There are 169 confirmed cases and 34 probable cases. There are no new recoveries. This brings the total to 203 cases with 132 recoveries, and 3 deaths in the county. 63 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 93 are in the City of Cape, and 47 are in Jackson. 11 of the cases are travel-related, 104 are from close-contact to a known case, and 54 are unknown. Positive cases in other counties: https://health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/communicable/novel-coronavirus/results.php

Bollinger – 12 (9 recoveries)

Perry – 143 (73 recoveries)

Scott – 164 (132 recoveries, 11 deaths)

2 new cases

10 new recoveries

Stoddard – 136 (113 recoveries, 9 deaths)

1 new case

