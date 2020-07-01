Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 77 months for firearm charges

Yesterday, a Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 77 months in prison for firearm charges. On October 26, 2019, the manager of a rental storage unit facility called officers to report a possible burglary attempt at the AAA Mini Storage facility in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Police Department arrived at the scene and found 41-year-old Timothy Owens near the front of the business. The officers made contact with Owens, who then attempted to run past the officer and escape. Owens was caught after a short chase. He was then searched by the officers and was found in possession of a firearm. Owens was interviewed by the officers and stated that a friend had given him the pistol. He was charged with one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

