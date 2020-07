The roundabout at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard in Jackson is complete and open ahead of schedule. All traffic control devices and temporary signals that were in place for the project’s duration have been removed. A few minor items remain to be completed, including pavement striping.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!