Wednesday, July 1st, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Wisconsin man who threw doughnuts at a police officer and was arrested for DWI has been officially charged. 22-year-old Joshua Hamre is reportedly only facing a charge for DWI.

“When I tried to stop the vehicle, the driver held out a bag of black chocolate doughnuts, dumping several out, hitting my patrol car,” a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper wrote in a probable cause statement.

According to the probable cause statement, Hamre was intoxicated on some kind of drug. Hamre’s bond has been set at $2,500, with the condition he not consume alcohol while on bail.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!