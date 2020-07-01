Wednesday, July 1st, 2020
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
A Wisconsin man who threw doughnuts at a police officer and was arrested for DWI has been officially charged. 22-year-old Joshua Hamre is reportedly only facing a charge for DWI.
“When I tried to stop the vehicle, the driver held out a bag of black chocolate doughnuts, dumping several out, hitting my patrol car,” a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper wrote in a probable cause statement.
According to the probable cause statement, Hamre was intoxicated on some kind of drug. Hamre’s bond has been set at $2,500, with the condition he not consume alcohol while on bail.