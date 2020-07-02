7-1-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19. 2 are in Alexander County, 2 are in Massac County, 3 are in Pulaski County, and 8 are in Union County. On June 15, Southern Seven reported a female in her teens, from Johnson County, tested positive. It was discovered yesterday that was a duplicate reporting of another case on that same day. Johnson County has 20 total cases, not 21 as previously reported. There were no new recovered cases. S7HD reported a total of 320 cases, 197 recoveries, and 19 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 22 (13 recoveries)
- 2 new cases: One female 30’s, one male 50’s
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 20 (17 recoveries)
Massac: 13 (7 recoveries)
- 2 new cases: One male 30’s, one female 40’s
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 76 (49 recoveries)
- 3 new cases: Two females 30’s, one male 60’s
Union: 187 (109 recoveries, 19 deaths)
- 8 new cases: One female 20’s, two males 20’s, two females 30’s, two females 40’s, one male 40’s