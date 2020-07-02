Hydro Adventures to Remain Closed for the Remainder of the 2020 Season

Hydro Adventures will remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 season due to the impact of the coronavirus epidemic. In light of the shortened operating season and social distancing guidelines created in response to the coronavirus, opening the park for any portion of the 2020 season is not a financially viable option. This decision came after careful consideration by park management and after review of local and state public health guidelines. Hydro Adventures will be issuing refunds for all season passes and tickets previously purchased for the 2020 season. Hydro Adventures is undertaking a strategic review to determine the future of the park. The options under consideration include the sale, redevelopment and re-purposing of the park.

