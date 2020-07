Ameren Missouri is planning to reinstate Reconnection and Late Payment Fees. Ameren Missouri has determined that it will reinstate these fees as of July 15, 2020, for non-residential customers, and August 3,2020, for residential customers. Customers are encouraged to reach out to Ameren Missouri and take action now if they are having trouble paying their bill. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance or call 1.800.552.7583.

