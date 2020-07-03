7-2-2020 Southern Seven Region COVID Update
Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new cases of COVID-19. All are in Union County. There were 25 new recovered cases. 4 are in Alexander County, 1 is in Johnson County, 4 are in Pulaski County, and 16 are in Union County. On June 18, S7HD reported the death of a male in his 70’s from Union County. After further investigation by IDPH it was determined that COVID-19 was not a factor in his death, as it occurred more than 30 days from onset/lab date. As a result, there have been a total of 18 deaths, not 19, as previously reported. S7HD reported a total of 320 cases, 222 recoveries, and 18 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:
Alexander: 22 (17 recoveries)
- 4 new recoveries
Hardin: 1 (1 recovery)
Johnson: 20 (18 recoveries)
- 1 new recovery
Massac: 13 (7 recoveries)
Pope: 1 (1 recovery)
Pulaski: 76 (53 recoveries)
- 4 new recoveries
Union: 191 (125 recoveries, 19 deaths)
- 4 new cases: two females 10’s, one female 20’s, one female 20, one female 80’s
- 16 new recoveries