Missouri’s Governor Announces $50 Million Program to Support Broadband Expansion

Missouri’s governor has announced a $50 million project to expand broadband across the state, including support for telehealth and libraries. Governor Mike Parson says the money will come from federal CARES Act funding. He says broadband is critical for Missourians.

Parson says the project earmarks $20 million to establish a reimbursement program for broadband providers, to assist them with construction costs for new broadband expansion to households with students or vulnerable populations.

