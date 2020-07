Before you put down money for a moving company or sign a contract, make sure you’re working with a reputable mover. Tiffany Schultz with the Better Business Bureau says you want to get complete estimates on what the price is going to be and take a look at those contracts.

She says it’s good to consult with a number of companies and to be sure to do some research or check their reviews online at reputable sites like the BBB or trade unions.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!