River Campus’ ‘101 Dalmatians KIDS’ Youth Theatre Workshop, Performances Canceled

Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus youth theatre workshop to produce “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians KIDS,” originally scheduled for July 21-31 with performances slated for Aug. 7-9, have been canceled.

“We regret to announce that we are cancelling ‘Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids’ this summer,” said Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of Southeast’s Holland College of Arts and Media. “Many families were not able to participate as they have in the past. We completely understand the hesitation to enroll and the financial burden that families are currently facing.”

The River Campus Summer Arts Festival production of “Bring It On The Musical” will continue as scheduled Aug. 6-8 and Aug. 12-15 at 7:30 p.m., and two matinee performances on Aug. 9 and 16 at 2 p.m. in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall. This show will also host live streaming evenings, marking the first time the Holland College of Arts and Media will offer this service for a summer musical.

Additionally, the 2020 River Campus Summer Arts Festival will continue as planned Aug. 8. Information about the festival event lineup and social distancing guidelines will be available later this summer.

